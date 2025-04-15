J&K Police Launch All-Women Safety Squad In Srinagar To Protect Women

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have created an all-women safety squad in Srinagar to enhance women's security and provide a safe environment. The squad operates round the clock to ensure protection and support for women.

For the first time ever, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an all-female safety squad in Srinagar city to assist women in distress. The main objective of the squad is to ensure the safety of girls, especially around schools, colleges, universities, and coaching centers. The initiative aims to protect not only local women but also female tourists visiting the city.

The all-female squads have been deployed across various parts of Srinagar to make women feel safer in and around public spaces. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also issued public helpline numbers for women facing any kind of harassment or issue.

The female squads have been primarily stationed outside educational institutions and popular tourist spots like Dal Lake and the Tulip Garden. Heads of institutions have been instructed to contact the squad in case of any incidents occurring outside their premises. The police felt the need for a dedicated unit to cater specifically to the safety of women in the city.

Jagdish, in charge of the Lady Police Squad, said, “This is a female safety squad for girls in the Valley. If there is a case of harassment or if a boy passes a comment on a girl, and we receive a call, we immediately respond. We receive most of our calls from coaching centers and educational institutions. We patrol the Dal Lake area every evening and have deployed a security team outside the Tulip Garden as well.”

This initiative has been widely appreciated across the city, especially by girl students. Many feel it is easier to report crimes to female officers, who can better understand and respond to their concerns.

“This is a very good initiative, and we feel our issues will now be addressed properly. It's easier for us to contact female police officers, as they can understand our feelings better. It will be much more comfortable for us to file complaints,” Jazaa, a student said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have shared multiple helpline numbers on various social media platforms for women to reach out in case of any issues.