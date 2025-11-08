Advertisement
J&K Police Launch Massive Search Operations In Shopian To Dismantle Terror Networks

Jammu and Kashmir Police launched massive search operations in Shopian to dismantle terror networks, trace suspects, and prevent anti-national activities, targeting LeT, Hizbul, and banned groups under SSP Mushtaq Ahmad.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 02:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Massive search operations have been launched in Shopian by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to combat terrorism, curb anti-national activities, and dismantle terror networks.

The operations aim to trace individuals suspected of involvement in unlawful activities and ensure that no subversive networks, particularly those linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen, remain active in the area.

Many of the searches are described as “preventive measures” to maintain peace and security in the district. They include inspections of the houses of former Hurriyat activists and members of banned organizations such as Jamaat-e-Islami.

The operations were launched based on specific intelligence indicating the presence of crucial evidence with several individuals at the raided locations. The entire operation was led by SSP Shopian Mushtaq Ahmad.

Security forces also carried out crackdowns targeting the support structures of terrorists, including house searches and inspections of SIM card vendors to prevent the misuse of mobile connections for unlawful activities.

Such operations have been a recurring feature of the security landscape in South Kashmir for several years, as the region continues to be a known hotbed of terrorism.

About the Author
Syed Khalid Hussain
