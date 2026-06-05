J&K Police launches 'Pahchan App' to enhance security for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Security arrangements for pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and tourists visiting Jammu & Kashmir have received a digital boost with the launch of the "Pahchan App", a QR code-based mobile application developed by Anantnag Police.

The initiative has been introduced as a significant step towards strengthening security during the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026. The application is designed to notify and regulate individuals providing services to pilgrims along the Yatra route and at tourist destinations across the region.

According to police officials, the app will enable instant, on-the-spot identification and verification of service providers. Pilgrims and tourists will be able to verify the credentials of individuals offering services if they have any doubts regarding their authenticity.

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Officials said the app will help create a safer environment by allowing pilgrims and tourists to easily distinguish between registered and verified service providers and those who are not registered.

"The 'Pahchan App' has been launched to strengthen the security infrastructure during the pilgrimage period by preventing unverified or anti-social elements from posing as service providers," a police official said.

Jammu & Kashmir Police has maintained a digital database of all licensed and verified service providers associated with the pilgrimage, with the aim of ensuring greater transparency in the services offered to pilgrims and tourists.

Authorities said all information relating to registered and verified service providers will be stored on the app, creating greater accountability among those engaged in providing services to visitors.

Officials believe the app will also assist in managing large crowds, ensuring a more organised and regulated service delivery system. It is expected to help minimise disputes, curb overcharging, and prevent congestion along the Yatra tracks.

The initiative is expected to benefit pilgrims, tourists and local residents alike, while also improving public confidence in the overall management and security arrangements.

The launch follows an earlier QR code-based identification system introduced for Pahalgam and other major tourist destinations in Kashmir. The initiative was undertaken in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in the Baisaran meadow area on April 22, 2025.

The system is designed to provide real-time digital verification of individuals working within the tourism ecosystem. In addition, authorities have already introduced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags to further strengthen the safety and security framework for pilgrims.