/J&K Police Mountain Rescue Teams conduct mock drills along Amarnath Yatra routes

The objective of those mock drills was to keep all MRTs teams in a high state of operational readiness and to assess their response in the event of any natural or manmade disaster, medical emergency, landslide, flash flood, or other unforeseen exigency during the pilgrimage. The exercise was also aimed at strengthening coordination among the MRTs teams, testing communication systems, rescue equipment, evacuation procedures, and ensuring prompt and effective response for the safety, security, and well-being of the devotees.