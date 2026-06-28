/J&K Police Mountain Rescue Teams conduct mock drills along Amarnath Yatra routes

Jammu Kashmir Police Mountaineering Rescue Teams (MRTs) deployed on holy cave it's both Pahalgam and Baltal snow bounded axes conducted multiple mock drills to assess and enhance the preparedness of the teams for ensuring the safety, security, and timely rescue of the devotees during Holy Amarnath pilgrimage. The MRTs of police conducted mock drills at Chandanwari, Pissu Top, Zojibal, Nagakoti, Wavbal, M.G. Top, Poshpathri, Kelnar, Dardkote, Sangam Top, Y-Junction, Brarimarg, Railpathri, Domail, Panjtarni, Sheshnag and at Holy Cave.
The objective of those mock drills was to keep all MRTs teams in a high state of operational readiness and to assess their response in the event of any natural or manmade disaster, medical emergency, landslide, flash flood, or other unforeseen exigency during the pilgrimage. The exercise was also aimed at strengthening coordination among the MRTs teams, testing communication systems, rescue equipment, evacuation procedures, and ensuring prompt and effective response for the safety, security, and well-being of the devotees.
Meanwhile Anantnag Police Strengthens its Operational Readiness more through Simulated Sniper Attack Response Exercise at Langabal and Pahalgam.
Anantnag Police conducted a comprehensive mock drill based on a simulated sniper attack scenario at Langabal, Pahalgam, to assess and enhance the operational readiness of security forces. The exercise was designed to evaluate the effectiveness of emergency response protocols, inter-agency coordination, and tactical decision-making in the event of a hostile attack.
Upon activation of the simulated threat, security personnel swiftly secured the area, neutralized the situation through coordinated tactical measures, facilitated the safe evacuation of civilians, managed simulated casualties, and carried out area domination and search operations in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
At the same time in adjacent district Kulgam which will be the first district to welcome holy pilgrimage Police conducts joint mock drill at Railway Station, buildings and stands ahead of holy pilgrimage.
Kulgam Police, in coordination with BSF and other security agencies, conducted a comprehensive mock drill at Railway Station Qazigund and at other vital locations as part of the preparedness measures for the smooth and secure conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.
Jammu Kashmir Police and other security agencies engaged in security of upcoming holy pilgrimage remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a secure and peaceful environment for pilgrims and the public pilgrimage time.
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