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J&K Police Mountain Rescue Teams conduct mock drills along Amarnath Yatra routes

Ahead of the Shri Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted extensive mock drills across the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to strengthen disaster response, rescue operations, and overall security preparedness.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
J&K Police Mountain Rescue Teams conduct mock drills along Amarnath Yatra routes

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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