J&K Police nabs Narcotics smugglers: 10 FIRs, 14 arrests in 3 Weeks

In a sustained and intensified drive against drug trafficking, Kulgam Police has registered 10 NDPS FIRs during the last 3 weeks (including 09 FIRs of PS Qazigund and 01 FIR of PS Devsar), leading to the arrest of 14 drug peddlers. During these operations, cumulative recoveries of 415.61 grams of Heroin, 1348 grams of Charas (including powder and charas-like substance), 1.5 kilograms of Bhang Patri, and cash amounting to ₹1,37,990 have been affected.

Investigations have further led to the establishment of multiple backward and forward linkages and subsequent arrests, indicating the presence of a wider and organised narcotics network.

Case-wise details are as follows:

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In FIR No. 35/2026 of Police Station Qazigund, 163 grams of Charas Powder were recovered from Rasik Ahmad Padder, S/o Mohd Ramzan Padder R/O Emooh Verinag at Furrah.

In FIR No. 36/2026 of PS Qazigund, 205 grams of Charas Powder were recovered from Mohd Idrees Ganie S/o Gull Mohd Ganie, R/O Furrah at Khrewan Lassi Pora Crossing.

In FIR No. 41/2026 of PS Qazigund, 310 grams of Charas were recovered from Maqsood Ahmad Naikoo, S/o Sanaullah Naikoo, R/O Nassu Badragund.

In FIR No. 43/2026 of PS Qazigund, 278 grams of Heroin (16 g + 262 g via backward linkage) along with ₹17,100 was recovered from Mohd Rafiq Mir S/o Mohd Amin Mir R/O Panzinara, Srinagar, and Bagh Hussain S/o Sheir Ali R/O Belli Chirrana, Jammu at Kurigam. During the investigation, a significant backward linkage was established, leading to Belli Chirrana (Jammu), where a search conducted under Section 41(1) of the NDPS Act resulted in the recovery of 262 grams of heroin and exposure of an inter-district drug syndicate.

In FIR No. 52/2026 of PS Qazigund, 1.5 kilograms Bhang Patri was recovered from Rafaqat Ahmad Khan S/o Mohd Sadiq Khan R/O New Colony Kurigam at New Colony Kurigam.

In FIR No. 53/2026 of PS Qazigund, 5 grams Heroin was recovered from Sahil Farooq S/o Farooq Ahmad Wagay, R/O Qazigund near Municipal Office, Qazigund.

In FIR No. 58/2026 of PS Qazigund, 125.61 grams of heroin along with ₹85,000 were recovered from Sikander Singh S/o Visa Kha R/O Sahirpora, Moga, Punjab, and Mohd Shafi Wani S/o Gull Mohd Wani R/O DH Pora at Upper Bazaar near Doru Crossing.

In FIR No. 61/2026 of PS Qazigund, 140 grams of Charas were recovered from Yawar Ahmad Dar S/o Mohd Akbar Dar, R/O Mandhole at Wanpora.

In FIR No. 63/2026 of PS Qazigund, 7 grams of Heroin, 140 grams Charas, along with ₹33,690 were recovered from Mohd Mantoo Sheikh, S/o Chano Sheikh, and Sameena Khatoon W/o Mohd Mantoo Sheikh R/O Naryal Singa Border, Delhi at Nawa Qazigund.

In FIR No. 15/2026 of PS Devsar, approximately 40 grams of cannabis (charas-like substance) from a personal search and 350 grams grinded cannabis-like substance from a motorcycle (total approx. 390 grams), along with ₹2,200, were recovered from Bilal Ahmad Tenda S/o Baboo Tenda R/O Gujar Basti Dardgund at General Road Cheyan, after he was apprehended while attempting to flee during Naka checking.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, Anayat Ali Choudhary IPS, reiterated that Kulgam Police is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and will remain steadfast in its resolve to eradicate the menace of drugs and will continue its intensified operations against narcotics networks.



