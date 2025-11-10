J&K Police Seize 300 Kg RDX, Arrest Two Doctors In Major Anti-Terror Operation

In a major anti-terror operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered 300 kilograms of RDX, an AK-47 rifle, and a large cache of ammunition from Al Falah Hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad.

According to media reports, The recovery was made after a detained Kashmiri doctor, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, shared key information during questioning. Another doctor from the same hospital, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, has also been arrested in the case. Officials said this is one of the biggest explosive seizures connected to Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

And the one who is currently in police custody, is being questioned for his suspected involvement in storing and moving arms and explosives. Earlier, police had found an AK-47 rifle and other ammunition in a locker linked to him in the Kashmir Valley, says media reports.

According to the reports of India Today, Investigations have revealed the alleged involvement of Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district, who is suspected of helping store the seized explosives and weapons in Faridabad. Both Dr. Shakeel and Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather have been brought back to Jammu and Kashmir and remain in police custody. Officials have described the recovery as one of the biggest seizures of explosives linked to the Valley in recent years. A larger investigation is now underway to uncover a suspected network of doctors from Jammu and Kashmir believed to have ties with banned terror groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Police sources say more arrests and recoveries are expected as security agencies track the movement of arms and explosives outside the Union Territory.

The accused have been charged under Sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Sections 13, 28, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Meanwhile, a massive anti-terror operation is being carried out across Jammu and Kashmir, says India Today reports. On Sunday, nine people, including a woman, were detained during raids across the Valley, which continued into Monday. Search and cordon operations were launched in Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua, Reasi, Poonch, and Rajouri districts after intelligence reports suggested that terrorists hiding in the higher reaches were moving toward the plains in search of safe shelters for the winter.