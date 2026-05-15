J&K police seize terrorist property, nab drug peddlers in fresh crackdown

In a push to restore peace and rid the region of its dual scourges of terrorism and narcotics, Jammu and Kashmir Police have struck hard on two dangerous fronts. In Sopore, authorities have attached valuable immovable property belonging to a proclaimed terror offender closely linked with the Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen network.

The man, identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat alias Hyder, son of Ghulam Mohi-uddin Bhat, resident of Rohama Rafiabad, crossed over illegally years ago to receive arms training. He continues to operate from across the border in coordination with the banned outfit.

Acting under the Enemy Agents and Illegal Migrants (Prevention) Act, police, with help from the Revenue Department, have now seized his land, six marlas at Daengrut Rohama and ten marlas at Reshinar Rohama, properties worth several lakhs.

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This move sends a clear message to those who choose terror over their homeland will lose what they leave behind. At the same time, police intensified their fight against the drug menace that has plagued many families. In Kulgam, officers arrested four drug peddlers in separate operations and recovered a significant cache of narcotics, including heroin, charas, and ganja.

Zahid Ahmad Bhat was caught with 5 grams of heroin at Naibasti Qaimoh.

Arshid Ahmad Lone was intercepted in his vehicle (JK18B-8772) at Waripora with 2 grams of heroin; the vehicle was also seized.

Mohd Sadam from Bhawana, Delhi, was found carrying 132.7 grams of charas at Amanpora.

Adil Nisar was arrested at Tehsil Park with 579.3 grams of ganja and 2.4 grams of heroin.

In a related drive to destroy the source, police uprooted an illegal poppy crop growing in Nowpora.

Meanwhile, in Budgam’s Chadoora area, authorities attached two residential properties worth around Rs 80 lakhs belonging to drug peddlers.

A one-storey house valued at Rs 30 lakhs owned by Ghulam Nabi Wani and a two-storey house worth Rs 50-55 lakhs belonging to Mohd Hashim Raina were sealed under the NDPS Act.

These coordinated actions reflect the J&K Police’s ongoing commitment to dismantling both terror networks and the narco-trade that often funds them. From attaching properties of those who flee to Pakistan to putting drug suppliers behind bars and destroying illegal crops, the force is steadily working to make Jammu and Kashmir safer for its people. The message from the police is firm: whether it’s terrorism or drugs, those who threaten the future of the region will face the full force of the law.