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J&K: Police top brass review downtown Srinagar security arrangements for July 13 commemorations

DGP Prabhat inspected the deployment of security personnel near the Naqshband Sahib shrine in downtown Srinagar, where he interacted with officers and security personnel on duty.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 07:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
J&K: Police top brass review downtown Srinagar security arrangements for July 13 commemorations
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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