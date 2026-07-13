/J&K: Police top brass review downtown Srinagar security arrangements for July 13 commemorations

Nalin Prabhat, Director General of Police, along with top security brass, conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in downtown Srinagar and performed an on-ground inspection of deployments and operational preparedness at sensitive locations in the old city.
The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V.K. Birdi, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Central Kashmir, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Srinagar. The senior police officers jointly assessed the prevailing security scenario and reviewed the arrangements put in place to maintain law and order.
During the visit, DGP Prabhat inspected the deployment of security personnel near the Naqshband Sahib shrine in downtown Srinagar, where he interacted with officers and security personnel on duty. He reviewed the operational readiness of the police and other security agencies, directing officials to remain vigilant and ensure effective security management.
The review assumed significance as authorities had imposed restrictions around the Mazar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Graveyard) in the Naqshband Sahib area to prevent gatherings and visits by political leaders and members of the public intending to pay tribute to the 1931 martyrs.
July 13 is observed by many in Kashmir as the anniversary of the 1931 incident in which protesters were killed after being fired upon by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh. The day was previously observed as a public holiday in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, with an official function held annually to honor the martyrs.
Following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories in August 2019, the administration removed July 13 from the list of gazetted holidays in 2020, and the official state commemoration has since been discontinued.
Police officials stated that the security review was aimed at ensuring peace, maintaining public order, and facilitating effective deployment across sensitive areas of Srinagar, in view of the day’s significance.
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