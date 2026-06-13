J&K Police unveil multi-layered tech security shield for Amarnath Yatra 2026

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Security Wing has adopted advanced surveillance technologies this year to provide robust security for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Security Wing has deployed an unprecedented hi-tech security blanket for the annual pilgrimage. Key upgrades include AI-powered CCTV systems with facial recognition, solar-powered CCTVs, drone surveillance, modern X-ray machines, specialized IED detectors capable of identifying gas, liquid, and solid explosives, and RFID tracking systems. This comprehensive integration of state-of-the-art anti-sabotage equipment aims to ensure a safe and incident-free pilgrimage for devotees.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3. Ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims remains a top priority for the authorities. The Security Wing has been intensively training its personnel to maintain constant vigil over the routes, base camps, and transit camps.

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This year, security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra have been significantly strengthened with the deployment of advanced modern gadgetry. The Security Wing is using state-of-the-art surveillance technology, advanced detection systems, and modern arms and ammunition to maintain tight security.

The Security Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been tasked with the screening, frisking, and continuous surveillance of lakhs of pilgrims and other individuals associated with the pilgrimage. To ensure complete preparedness, several drills and mock exercises are being conducted to identify and plug any potential loopholes before the yatra begins.

Additionally, security agencies have received a range of new surveillance equipment, including explosive detectors, liquid explosive detectors, gas detectors, and solid explosive detectors, along with modern and solar-powered CCTV cameras. These solar-powered CCTVs can function without conventional electricity supply. Thousands of such cameras have been installed along the Amarnath Yatra route to significantly enhance monitoring and situational awareness.

Sajad Khaliq Bhat, SSP Security, JK Police Said “Our Security Wing has always had the important task of making sure that both the routes of the Amarnath Yatra are secure. Security personnel work shoulder to shoulder to ensure that the yatra remains peaceful. Our teams are deployed everywhere; frisking and checking are being done, and scanning is also being carried out. We are also using modern gadgetry, and this year, PHQ has provided us with more gadgets, which include metal detectors and IED detectors. We already had a lot of equipment, but this year we have been given more resources to make sure that the yatra is safe and secure.”

Security officials have stated that the deployment of modern technology has significantly enhanced operational efficiency. It has enabled security forces to thoroughly secure every stretch of the route and maintain constant surveillance over vulnerable areas.

The hi-tech security setup includes AI-powered CCTV systems with facial recognition, drone surveillance, modern X-ray machines, PTZ cameras for real-time tracking, and RFID tracking systems.

Key components of the security apparatus are as follows:

Aerial & Perimeter Surveillance: Extensive drone deployments, night vision devices, and over 1,200 CCTV cameras equipped with AI-powered facial recognition.



Detection Gadgets: Portable RCIED jammers, solid/liquid/gas explosive detectors, Non-Linear Junction Detectors (NLJDs), and vehicle-mounted X-ray baggage inspection scanners (XBIS).

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Tracking Systems: RFID tags for real-time monitoring of pilgrims and vehicles through dedicated CCTV networks.

Integrated Command and Control Centres have been established at Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Ganderbal for live monitoring of the entire pilgrimage. To ensure seamless communication, underground optical fibre cables and a dedicated wireless intranet network have been laid across the rugged terrain, connecting all points to the command centres for swift emergency response.

Sajad Khaliq Bhat, SSP Security, JK Police said “Modern gadgetry has helped us. Our teams are trained, but efficiency increases with the help of these gadgets. We are making sure that everything is secure, and we welcome all the yatries. We are fully confident that the yatra will be safe and sound.”

Apart from advanced gadgetry, dedicated anti-drone teams have been deployed across the pilgrimage routes and camps to detect and neutralize any unauthorised unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have also been positioned for immediate response in case of any suspicious movement or emergency situation along the route.

These teams are equipped with upgraded thermal imaging and night vision devices, enabling security forces to effectively dominate high-altitude sectors and remote paths, even in complete darkness.

Security forces believe that continuous technological advancements, along with annual upgrades to equipment and regular training, have substantially strengthened their operational capabilities. This will enable them to respond effectively to any security challenge and ensure a safe and peaceful Amarnath Yatra this year.

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