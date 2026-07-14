/J&K political war explodes: BJP demands sedition charges against CM Omar Abdullah ahead of July 20 Delhi protest

The political standoff between the ruling party, the National Conference and the Bharatiya Janata Party had worsened further as the BJP, after issuing a defamation notice, had alleged that CM Omar Abdullah was involved in anti-national activities and demanded sedition charges.
The political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir is at a boiling point, as the tussle between the National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be shifting from the political stage to the courtroom. With allegations and counter-allegations rising with every passing day, the BJP calls the NC "anti-national," and the NC's counter-allegation is that the BJP has criminal misconduct; the gap between the ruling party and the opposition continues to deepen.
The latest surge in tensions centers on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s recent remarks. The BJP has accused the Chief Minister of attempting to "internationalize" domestic Indian affairs by allegedly invoking foreign leaders, including US figures, to comment on the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP argues this is an attempt to seek foreign interference and has subsequently demanded that Abdullah be booked for sedition.
The BJP aggressively and savagely labeled the National Conference vice president and chief minister as "anti-national" and claimed the party is acting at the behest of external forces. The BJP leaders allege that the scheduled protests for the restoration of statehood in Delhi, set for July 20, are also a calculated move to divert global attention away from ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and attract international attention towards Jammu and Kashmir.
Altaf Thakur, Chief Spokesperson, BJP, said, "The National Conference is involved in anti-national activities." A few days ago, there were controversial books in which people like Maqbool Bhat and Syed Ali Shah Geelani were portrayed as heroes. These books were allegedly meant to reach schools and colleges to influence the younger generation. They want to take Kashmir back to the pre-2019 situation. Their proposed protest at Jantar Mantar is aimed at diverting global attention from the massive protests taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This is happening in Pakistan's direction. They keep invoking leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and now Donald Trump as though they will restore statehood. They want foreign leaders to interfere in India's democracy. We have also sent a legal notice to Omar Abdullah seeking an apology; failing which, we will file a defamation suit. We will also initiate legal action against him for involving Trump."
The National Conference has strongly rejected the BJP’s claims, has made counter allegations labeling BJP Jammu unit workers as anti-national elements, and said this is done by the BJP out of political desperation. The NC asserts that the party has a history of sacrifices and has spent decades fighting terrorism to keep democracy alive in the region. They accused the BJP of being the big enemy of democracy and its values.
NC MLA Salman Ali Sagar claimed that the BJP’s rhetoric is driven by "frustration" and fear that the government will fall. He alleged that the BJP has recruited former militants and individuals with pending criminal cases, suggesting that if anyone should face legal scrutiny, it is members of the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit.
Salman Sagar, NC MLA, said. "The Leader of the Opposition has repeatedly claimed that this government will fall. How can this government fall unless there is horse-trading or legislators are induced to switch parties? The chief minister merely said that all such attempts would fail. These allegations are born out of the BJP's frustration. Many cases are still pending against people who have joined the BJP, including former militants and those once accused of working for Pakistan. If anyone should face sedition charges, it should be those individuals. The National Conference has made sacrifices and has always stood by India's democracy. If anyone is an enemy of democracy, it is the BJP."
The party maintains that all attempts to destabilize the current government are illegal, and their leadership is merely responding to opponents' political moves.
As the political confrontation seems to be shifting from the political stage to the legal war, the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir is becoming tense with the very passing day. With the National Conference's proposed protest in the national capital on July 20 drawing near, both parties are hardening their stances, making it clear that the political deadlock will remain a central issue in J&K politics in the coming weeks.
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