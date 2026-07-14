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  • /J&K political war explodes: BJP demands sedition charges against CM Omar Abdullah ahead of July 20 Delhi protest

J&K political war explodes: BJP demands sedition charges against CM Omar Abdullah ahead of July 20 Delhi protest

The National Conference has strongly rejected the BJP’s claims, has made counter allegations labeling BJP Jammu unit workers as anti-national elements. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
J&K political war explodes: BJP demands sedition charges against CM Omar Abdullah ahead of July 20 Delhi protest
Image Credit: J&amp;K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Image: IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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