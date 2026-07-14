/J&K political war explodes: BJP demands sedition charges against CM Omar Abdullah ahead of July 20 Delhi protest

Altaf Thakur, Chief Spokesperson, BJP, said, "The National Conference is involved in anti-national activities." A few days ago, there were controversial books in which people like Maqbool Bhat and Syed Ali Shah Geelani were portrayed as heroes. These books were allegedly meant to reach schools and colleges to influence the younger generation. They want to take Kashmir back to the pre-2019 situation. Their proposed protest at Jantar Mantar is aimed at diverting global attention from the massive protests taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This is happening in Pakistan's direction. They keep invoking leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and now Donald Trump as though they will restore statehood. They want foreign leaders to interfere in India's democracy. We have also sent a legal notice to Omar Abdullah seeking an apology; failing which, we will file a defamation suit. We will also initiate legal action against him for involving Trump."