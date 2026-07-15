RAJOURI: The historic Bhairav Yatra of Rajouri has been included in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India, marking a significant milestone in preservation and promotion of the district's cultural and spiritual legacy. The proposal for inclusion of the centuries-old Yatra was conceptualised, documented and submitted by the District Administration Rajouri under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma, with the objective of securing national recognition for the tradition.
The proposal was pursued with the Department of Culture, Jammu & Kashmir and received guidance and support from Secretary Culture Department J&K Brij Mohan Sharma, whose coordination with institutions concerned facilitated its consideration at the national level.
Following evaluation and recommendations of the Provisional Committee constituted for updating the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India, the proposal was approved for inclusion.
The recognition acknowledges the cultural, spiritual and social significance of the Bhairav Yatra, its association with the faith and identity of the people of Rajouri and the efforts of generations of devotees and local communities in preserving the tradition.
Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma described the development as a significant achievement, saying the inclusion of the Bhairav Yatra in the National Inventory is a tribute to generations of devotees and communities who have kept the tradition alive.
"This recognition gives national visibility to an integral part of Rajouri's cultural identity. The District Administration remains committed to the systematic documentation, safeguarding and promotion of our invaluable cultural heritage," he said.
The Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude to Secretary Culture Department J&K Brij Mohan Sharma for his guidance, support and coordination throughout the process. He also appreciated the contributions of the Bhairav Yatra Committee, devotees, cultural practitioners, researchers, officials and other stakeholders associated with documenting and preserving the Yatra.
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