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J&K: Rajouri's sacred Bhairav Yatra secures national heritage recognition

The recognition acknowledges the cultural, spiritual and social significance of the Bhairav Yatra, its association with the faith and identity of the people of Rajouri and the efforts of generations of devotees and local communities in preserving the tradition.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
J&K: Rajouri's sacred Bhairav Yatra secures national heritage recognition
Image Credit: DD News

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