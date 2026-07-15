RAJOURI: The historic Bhairav Yatra of Rajouri has been included in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India, marking a significant milestone in preservation and promotion of the district's cultural and spiritual legacy. The proposal for inclusion of the centuries-old Yatra was conceptualised, documented and submitted by the District Administration Rajouri under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma, with the objective of securing national recognition for the tradition.