Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Student locked in J&K school for hours: Entire staff suspended for gross negligence

Student locked in J&K school for hours: Entire staff suspended for gross negligence

CEO Ramban suspended all nine staff members of Government Middle School Krawah, Banihal, after a Class 7 student was left locked inside a classroom for hours.  

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Student locked in J&K school for hours: Entire staff suspended for gross negligence
Image Credit: Student locked in J&amp;K school for hours.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Student locked in J&K school for hours: Entire staff suspended for gross negligence
Ramban2 min ago
2
Sultan5 min ago
3
Awarapan 29 min ago
4
pm modi indonesia visit18 min ago
5
School holiday27 min ago