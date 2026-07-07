/Student locked in J&K school for hours: Entire staff suspended for gross negligence

A shocking incident has happened at Government Middle School Karawah in Banihal, district Ramban, in Jammu and Kashmir. A 7th-grade student remained locked for hours in a school classroom due to the negligence of the school administration.
It’s said that on July 4, 2026. Mehran Ahmed Chopan, a 7th grade student, was sleeping in a classroom during school hours. It is said that the school administration locked the premises from outside without making sure that the building was empty.
The student woke up and he was locked in the classroom and could not get out. That night, locals passing by the school heard his cries for help and rushed to the school and rescued him safely.
Residents made a video on their phones as the student told of his ordeal. Mehran’s account of his rescue highlighted the harrowing ordeal he endured, trapped alone for hours. The locals opened the door and asked the child (Mehran) about his situation. He explained it (the conversation happened in Kashmiri; here is the transcript):
The child identified himself as Mehran and said that he had fallen asleep and had been in the classroom and had been locked in. He added that he had been trapped since school dismissal. School ended at 4:00 PM, and he was rescued at around 8:00 PM.
This video is about a negligence case where a schoolboy (Mehran) was sleeping in the classroom and the staff left and locked him inside. Anything could have happened to the child while he was shut in; he could have died from sheer terror.
It has raised serious concerns about the safety of the students in schools. Inevitably the question will be asked: Why was no proper check carried out before the school was locked up?
Parents and locals have demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter from the concerned education authorities. “People are saying that the administration should take stern action against those responsible for this lapse so that such negligence does not happen with any child in future,” he said.
Meanwhile, noting the seriousness of the situation, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ramban ordered the suspension of the entire school staff on charges of gross negligence and dereliction of duty. Orders were also passed for a time-bound inquiry. A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted headed by the principal of the Government Higher Secondary School (Girls), Banihal, and comprising the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Banihal, and the headmaster of Bankoot High School. The panel has submitted its detailed report in a period of three days.
Five new staff members, including a school head, a physical education teacher, and two National Youth Corps members, are being deployed to ensure the continuation of school operations. Volunteers have been used on a short-term basis so as not to impact the children’s education.
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