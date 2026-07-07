/Student locked in J&K school for hours: Entire staff suspended for gross negligence

Meanwhile, noting the seriousness of the situation, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ramban ordered the suspension of the entire school staff on charges of gross negligence and dereliction of duty. Orders were also passed for a time-bound inquiry. A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted headed by the principal of the Government Higher Secondary School (Girls), Banihal, and comprising the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Banihal, and the headmaster of Bankoot High School. The panel has submitted its detailed report in a period of three days.