J&K retrieves 3,700 kanals of Pandit land; transparency concerns remain

The Jammu and Kashmir administration’s move to retrieve encroached land belonging to displaced Kashmiri Pandits is being viewed as a significant confidence-building measure, though questions over transparency continue to be raised by sections of the community.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed the J&K Assembly that 3,729 kanals and 4 marlas (around 188.75 hectares) of migrant land have been restored to rightful owners across 10 districts in the Kashmir Valley under the Jammu & Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997. Of this, 844 kanals and 4 marlas have been cleared since November 2024.

Providing a district-wise breakdown, the Chief Minister said the retrieved land includes 283 kanals in Shopian, 225 kanals in Baramulla, 146 kanals in Ganderbal, 73 kanals in Kulgam, 63 kanals in Pulwama, 19 kanals in Bandipora, 15 kanals in Anantnag, 8 kanals in Budgam, 7 kanals in Kupwara, and 3 kanals in Srinagar.

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He added that deputy commissioners, acting as custodians of migrant properties, oversaw the process. An online grievance portal received 10,173 applications, most of which have been addressed. A steering committee was constituted in January 2026, alongside measures such as geo-tagging of properties and directions to file FIRs in cases of fresh encroachments. Outreach camps are also scheduled in Jammu from April 1 to 28, 2026.

The Chief Minister noted that publishing exact village and tehsil locations, along with khasra or survey numbers and names of original owners, would help displaced families verify records, reclaim possession, and update revenue entries.

The issue traces back to the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, when large numbers fled the Valley, leaving behind properties that were subsequently encroached upon. Over time, not only private land but also temple properties were allegedly transferred through collusion involving trust officials, revenue authorities and buyers.

The retrieval of land is being seen as an indication that the administration is acting on complaints and enforcing the 1997 law. Many within the community have welcomed the step, saying it could help restore confidence and encourage eventual return, provided it is accompanied by security, employment opportunities and proper rehabilitation, including transit accommodation.

Kashmiri Pandit activist Sandeep Mawa said, “It’s appreciable that LG and CM administration have recovered 3700 kanals of land of Kashmiri Pandits. I thank the administration of Jammu and Kashmir for that and that it has started filing FIRs. This kind of work will boost the morale of Kashmiri Pandits and build their confidence, and I hope in the coming time a large number of Pandits will come back to Kashmir not as tourists but to reside here.”

However, scepticism remains among some members of the community, who question the transparency of the process. They argue that land restoration is their most tangible link to the Valley and insist that the government should make all details public, especially after decades of political promises that failed to deliver visible results.

A Kashmiri Pandit resident of Indra Nagar, Ashok Karihaloo, said, “The inauguration of temples is a good sign, but the question is who will ring the bell? For that we need people, and when people are not here, there is no benefit of opening temples.”

He added, “It’s not only 3700 kanals, there are around 10,000 kanals of encroached land, including temple and private land, where big buildings, malls and hospitals have been constructed. Omar Sahib has retrieved 3700 kanals; let him show whom it has been given. The first thing is to bring Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir. Can’t we give even 5 marla land to Pandits?”

Political reactions have also followed, with the BJP seeking greater clarity and stricter action against those responsible for illegal occupation. The party has called for measures similar to “bulldozer action” seen in other states against unauthorised constructions.

Altaf Thakur, Chief Spokesperson of the BJP’s J&K unit, said, “Omar Abdullah should make public which land has been retrieved and where. People who had guns in their hands grabbed Pandit land after migration, and big buildings have come up on it. Let bulldozers work like in other states so that people get justice.”

For decades, successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir promised the return and rehabilitation of the migrant Pandit community, but with limited visible progress. Since the abrogation of Article 370, efforts such as temple restoration and cultural initiatives have aimed to revive a sense of security.

The latest land retrieval drive, carried out under the current administration, is being seen as one of the more concrete steps in that direction, though its long-term impact will depend on transparency, enforcement, and parallel progress on rehabilitation and security.