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  • /J&K school books name terrorists as prominent personalities, 8 officials suspended, LG Manoj Sinha orders probe

J&K school books name terrorists as prominent personalities, 8 officials suspended, LG Manoj Sinha orders probe

The issue came to light after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Forum raised concerns that the books projected separatist leaders and terrorists as prominent personalities.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
J&K school books name terrorists as prominent personalities, 8 officials suspended, LG Manoj Sinha orders probe
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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