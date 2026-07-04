/J&K school books name terrorists as prominent personalities, 8 officials suspended, LG Manoj Sinha orders probe

In a strong administrative action, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken strict measures against the circulation of controversial books in government school libraries.
The LG has ordered the suspension of eight officials of the School Education Department, disengaged a contractual employee, ordered a high-level inquiry, and blacklisted the authors and publishers of two books found to contain objectionable content.
The government issued Order No. 257-JK(Edu) of 2026 on July 4 after two books supplied under the Samagra Shiksha library programme were found to include material considered detrimental to public order and educational values. These books were part of an initiative to provide age-appropriate reading material to students in government schools across the Union Territory.
Books procured, under the Samagra Shiksha library initiative, financial assistance was provided for the purchase of books for 18,328 government schools and 394 PM SHRI schools in Jammu and Kashmir.
To ensure quality, four expert committees consisting of academicians from the Jammu and Kashmir divisions were formed. These committees examined books submitted by publishers and recommended 463 titles from 364 publishers for approval.
However, during a subsequent review, two books were identified as containing objectionable content that glorified separatist ideology. The administration immediately ordered their withdrawal from all schools.
The two books in question are “Personalities and Legends of J&K,” authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Oberoi Book Service, Jammu, and “Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir,” authored by Dr. Sushant Giri and published by Anurag Prakashan, Delhi.
According to official records, 123 copies of the first book had reached schools in Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur districts, while 128 copies of the second book were distributed in Jammu and Baramulla districts before being recalled.
The government held members of the expert committees and supervising officers responsible for serious negligence and failure to exercise due diligence during the scrutiny and approval process.
Eight officials have been placed under suspension with immediate effect. The suspended officials include the coordinator of the library programme, the assistant coordinator of Samagra Shiksha, one principal, four lecturers, and one academic officer.
During the period of suspension, they will remain attached to the Administrative Department.
The administration has also disengaged Sheikh Suheel Ahmad, a contractual computer assistant working with the library coordinator at Samagra Shiksha.
To ensure a fair and impartial investigation, the government has appointed Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Financial Commissioner, as the Inquiry Officer, and Rohit Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, as the Presenting Officer.
The inquiry officer has been directed to submit a detailed report within one month.
In a firm decision, the government has banned and blacklisted the authors and publishers of both books across the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. All publications by these authors and publishers have been ordered to be withdrawn from circulation immediately.
The issue came to light after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Forum raised concerns that the books projected separatist leaders and terrorists as prominent personalities.
The matter gained further attention when Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma demanded immediate withdrawal of the books, a thorough probe, and strict action against those responsible.
On July 3, the School Education Department had already ordered the recall of both publications. Commissioner/ Secretary Ram Niwas Sharma had stated that all copies were being withdrawn and action would be taken against everyone involved in the process.
The latest order by the Lieutenant Governor gives formal shape to these directions by initiating disciplinary proceedings and imposing a complete ban.
This decisive action aims to protect the educational environment in government schools and ensure that only appropriate, high-quality books reach students across Jammu and Kashmir. The high-level inquiry is expected to fix responsibility and suggest measures to prevent such lapses in the future.
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