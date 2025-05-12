J&K Schools Holiday News: Schools, Colleges Closed In Jammu On May 13; Medical Colleges To...

Jammu & Kashmir School Holiday: Due to the current situation, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu announced on Monday that all educational institutions, both government and private schools and colleges, will remain closed across the Jammu division on May 13. However, this does not apply to medical colleges, which will remain open.

All Schools, Colleges & educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the Jammu province except the Medical colleges shall remain closed tomorrow on 13th May in view of the prevailing situation. May 12, 2025

Schools closed in Jammu-Kashmir during India-Pak Tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the Union Territory for two days — May 9 and 10 — as a precautionary measure. The decision comes after drone and missile attacks were reported in parts of the Jammu region. To ensure better coordination in case of emergencies, senior officers have been assigned to oversee border districts.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo confirmed the move, stating that all schools, colleges, and universities in J&K will remain shut on both days.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply after the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes early Wednesday, targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The action was in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s popular tourist destination, Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were brutally killed.