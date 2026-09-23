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  • /J&K screens 21.81 lakh college library books, withdraws 4,812 over ‘objectionable’ content

J&K screens 21.81 lakh college library books, withdraws 4,812 over ‘objectionable’ content

The J&K government has screened 21.81 lakh books in college libraries and withdrawn 4,812 over banned or objectionable content, while assuring the Assembly that clear criteria are being followed.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 07:39 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 07:39 AM IST
J&K screens 21.81 lakh college library books, withdraws 4,812 over ‘objectionable’ content
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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