ISI directs LeT-ISKP hybrid squad for J&K attacks: Intelligence reports flag 12-member Fedayeen module

Recent intelligence reports from agencies indicate that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has directed the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to embed a 12-member fedayeen squad within the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) framework. The aim appears to be executing high-impact attacks in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) while attributing them to ISKP for plausible deniability, masking direct Pakistani involvement.

This report further says that all those 12 members are hybrid LeT-ISKP module is reportedly already active in districts like Budgam, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri and in the north of Srinagar.

It’s believed that the module includes a joint LeT-ISKP headquarters in Khyber (Pakistan), with plans to expand the module potentially to 45–60 operatives (including Afghan nationals) over months.

The strategy shifted around August 2025, post-appointment of certain ISI handlers, to use ISKP branding for “global jihad” projection while LeT retains operational control.

This fits into ongoing patterns of Pakistan-backed proxy terrorism in J&K, where groups like LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have historically used fedayeen tactics.

Indian agencies are actively monitoring infiltration risks, and security has been heightened in the region, including mock drills and alerts being carried out at different sensitive areas like airports and railway stations.

Inputs flag it as a highly dangerous development amid efforts to revive or escalate terrorism post-recent counter-ops.

The report suggested it's a 12-member fedayeen (suicide attack) squad that has been activated and embedded within the ISKP framework. This hybrid unit is divided into smaller cells/groups for better evasion and operational flexibility.

The squad is led by a top LeT commander named Abu Hurraira, active since 2021, with other key operatives including recent infiltrators like Mohammad Rizwan @ Abu Dujana infiltrated in 2024. Mohammad Umar, alias “Khargosh” (active since ~2022).

The module is supervised at a higher level by LeT commander Huzaifa Bakkarwal, with direct links to ISI handlers in Rawalpindi/Pakistan.

Security forces have intensified surveillance and operations in these areas to detect and neutralize cells. The embedding under ISKP branding allows plausible deniability for Pakistan/ISI, projecting attacks as part of “global jihad” rather than direct state-sponsored LeT operations.

The report further said, "A joint LeT-ISKP headquarters has been established in the remote mountains of Khyber District (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan), commanded by veteran operative Hafiz Zubair Mujahid, linked to both groups and the Pakistan Army’s Military Intelligence.

The current 12-member module is seen as a starting point, with ISI planning to expand it to 45–60 operatives over the next 6 months, potentially incorporating Afghan nationals for added infiltration capability.

Indian agencies, including J&K Police, the Army, and central intelligence, are actively monitoring infiltration routes, overground workers, and potential targets. Heightened alerts, counter-infiltration ops, and mock drills continue in vulnerable areas.

As the intelligence agencies had labeled the threat level as high due to the suicide-oriented nature and hybrid camouflage. Jammu and Kashmir have been on high alert to stop the infiltration of fedayeen groups.

Security has been tightened in districts like Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Kupwara, and Ganderbal, as well as urban centers including Srinagar, following inputs about the movement of foreign terrorists. Forces are actively engaged in combing operations in dense forests of the peer Panjal range, particularly in the Kathua Poonch and Kishtwar, Shopian, and Kupwara regions, following the spotting of armed suspects.

Security forces have been authorised to use maximum force to neutralize threats, with increased surveillance and patrolling in high-risk zones, including hotels, railways, and highways.

