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J&K: Security forces arrest two terror associates in Pulwama; pistol, ammunition and grenade seized

Further investigation is under way to establish the activities of the arrested individuals, trace the source of the recovered weapons and ammunition, and identify their possible links and associates.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
J&K: Security forces arrest two terror associates in Pulwama; pistol, ammunition and grenade seized
Image Credit: Security personnel with arrested terror associates Latif Ahmad Deedad and Aejaz Ahmad Bajad.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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