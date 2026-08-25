/J&K: Security forces arrest two terror associates in Pulwama; pistol, ammunition and grenade seized

Security forces have arrested two suspected terrorist associates and recovered a pistol, 12 rounds of ammunition and a hand grenade during a joint operation in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath, Rajpora, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The operation was jointly carried out by the J&K Police Special Operations Group (SOG), 44 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and the 183 Battalion of the CRPF. It was launched following coordinated intelligence inputs about suspected terror-related activities in the area.
During a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the intervening night of August 24 and 25, the joint teams spotted two individuals emerging from the forest towards CB Nath village under suspicious circumstances. The forces immediately moved in and detained them.
The arrested persons have been identified as Latif Ahmad Deedad, son of Ghulam Mohammad Deedad, a resident of Lassi Daban, and Aejaz Ahmad Bajad, son of Nazir Ahmad Bajad, a resident of Bun Kha Bamnoo.
A search of the two suspects led to the recovery of one pistol, 12 rounds of ammunition and a hand grenade. Both individuals, along with the recovered arms and ammunition, have been taken into custody.
A case has been registered at Rajpora Police Station under FIR No. 118/2026 for offences under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Further investigation is under way to establish the activities of the arrested individuals, trace the source of the recovered weapons and ammunition, and identify their possible links and associates.
The arrests come amid heightened security vigilance across the Kashmir Valley. The latest action follows the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Sopore last night from an abandoned house belonging to a Kashmiri Pandit family that had migrated from the area in 1990.
In a separate operation the same night in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, security forces arrested three suspected overground workers (OGWs) during naka checking on the Mughal Road near Padpawan. Two hand grenades and five Hizbul Mujahideen posters were also recovered.
The successive operations underline the continued vigilance being maintained by security forces against terror-related activities across the Valley.
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