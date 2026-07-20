/J&K: Seven killed in fresh Poonch landslide; Omar Abdullah announces Rs 6 lakh relief

Seven people were killed after a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall struck the Loran-Dumilan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, taking the death toll from two days of rain-related disasters across the Jammu region to 26. Officials said the landslide occurred following continuous heavy rain.
"The landslide was triggered by incessant rain, killing seven people. Seven bodies have been recovered while search and rescue operations are underway to trace any missing person," officials said.
Rescue teams comprising the police, civil administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers rushed to the site soon after the incident and launched search operations.
Residents said mosque loudspeakers were used to warn people of the threat posed by flash floods and landslides as heavy rain continued to lash the area.
Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage while rescue efforts remain underway amid fears that more people may be trapped.
The latest tragedy comes a day after torrential rain triggered flash floods across parts of the Jammu division, particularly in Poonch and Rajouri districts, where at least 19 people were killed and several others went missing on Sunday.
With seven more deaths reported on Monday, the overall toll from the two-day spell of extreme weather has risen to 26, officials said.
The continuous rainfall has caused widespread destruction in both districts, damaging homes, roads and other infrastructure while hampering rescue efforts.
In the wake of the disaster, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 6 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in flash floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents in Rajouri and Poonch.
In a post on X, Abdullah said that while financial assistance could never make up for the loss suffered by the families, the relief had been approved to provide immediate support.
The compensation package includes Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).
The announcement follows widespread devastation caused by heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides across the two districts, with rescue teams continuing operations in the worst-affected areas.
(With IANS inputs)
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