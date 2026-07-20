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  • /J&K: Seven killed in fresh Poonch landslide; Omar Abdullah announces Rs 6 lakh relief

J&K: Seven killed in fresh Poonch landslide; Omar Abdullah announces Rs 6 lakh relief

Rescue teams comprising the police, civil administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers rushed to the site soon after the incident and launched search operations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 08:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
J&K: Seven killed in fresh Poonch landslide; Omar Abdullah announces Rs 6 lakh relief
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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