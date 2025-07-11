J&K SIA Conducts Raids At 3 Locations As Part Of Terror Financing Investigation

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir conducted coordinated raids at three locations - Jammu, Doda, and Handwara - as part of an investigation into terror financing under FIR No. 12/2022 registered at Police Station CI-SIA Kashmir.

These operations were aimed at targeting a complex conspiracy of providing cross-border funding through cryptocurrency, aimed at promoting terrorism and destabilizing peace in the region. The focus of the SIA searches was to unearth evidence of financial networks supporting terrorist activities and to identify individuals inciting youth against the Union of India, which is a major threat to national security.

The raids, conducted with the assistance of local police and magistrates, resulted in the recovery of crucial evidence, including electronic devices, bank documents, and other incriminating materials. These items are expected to help in identifying co-conspirators and associates involved in carrying out anti-national activities.

The SIA emphasized that the seized evidence marks a significant breakthrough in unraveling the clandestine financial networks fueling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency is analyzing the recovered items to trace additional operatives and prevent the use of cryptocurrency-based funding, which has emerged as a growing mode of fueling violence and radicalization.

The investigation is being conducted under Sections 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as well as Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India), and 121A (conspiracy to commit offences against the State) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SIA reiterated its commitment to dismantling terror support systems, including sophisticated financial channels, to maintain peace and security in the Union Territory. No specific details about the targeted locations or individuals were given as the investigation is ongoing to avoid compromising further actions.