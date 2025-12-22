J&K Six-Year-Old Boy Finds 'Toy' In Garbage, Turns Out to Be Chinese Rifle Scope: Reports

A shocking incident has come to light from Jammu and Kashmir's Asrarabad, where a six-year-old boy was reportedly seen playing with a Chinese-made assault rifle scope.

According to an NDTV report, the assault rifle scope was found near the headquarters of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). After the boy was seen playing with the scope, the authorities questioned his parents, who responded that the child allegedly found it in a garbage dump.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times reported that senior police officials visited the area where the weapon scope was found, and the recovery initiated a wider search operation in the region.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Further details are awaited as authorities are investigating the matter.

J&K's Mansar Suspicious Movement

According to IANS, a CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) was conducted by joint forces in the Mansar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district after locals reported suspicious movement in the area.

Citing officials, IANS further reported that the locals in a village near Mansar in the district reported seeing some suspicious persons moving in the area, which includes forests, agricultural fields, and other locations.

Udhampur Anti-Terrorist Operation

In a separate anti-terrorist operation carried out by joint forces in Udhampur district, one policeman was killed, and two others were injured on Tuesday.

One terrorist was reportedly injured in the encounter with the joint forces. Intelligence inputs suggest three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit had gone to a village in search of food, after which the operation was launched.

Udhampur has witnessed four fierce encounters between the terrorists and the security forces this year. A top JeM commander belonging to Pakistan was killed in one of these encounters in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur on June 26.

(with IANS inputs)