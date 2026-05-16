J&K: Sopore police conduct searches at multiple locations in connection with JeI-related UAPA case

As part of the sustained crackdown on the terror-separatist ecosystem and activities linked to banned organisations, Sopore Police on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations across the police district Sopore in connection with a case registered against banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), police officials said.

“The searches were conducted in connection with FIR No. 42/2025 registered at Police Station Sopore under Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA Act.” They added.

Police Chief Sopore Iftakar Talib said “Massive Search operations were carried out at more than 15 locations including Jamia Qadeem, Naseem Bagh, Krankshivan, Tarzoo, Amargarh, Warpora, Bomai, Boitingoo and other areas of Sopore.”

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“The searches were conducted after obtaining proper search warrants from the designated UAPA Court and were carried out in accordance with due legal procedure in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses,” he added.

During the searches, confiscated materials, including "incriminating material," like litrature linked to the banned organisation, documents, and digital devices, were seized and taken into custody for further investigation and examination. Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

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The action forms part of the continued efforts of Sopore Police to identify and take lawful action against individuals involved in activities linked to banned organisations and anti-national networks, police officials said.

The targets have been identified as active members, cadres, and local associates linked to the banned socio-religious group Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). They are classified as “separatist elements” and “terror-separatist network associates” operating in North Kashmir.

The individuals are under investigation for their alleged involvement in promoting radical ideology, financing or providing logistical support to unlawful groups, and carrying out activities that pose a threat to national security and public order.

Official details regarding the specific names of the individuals whose premises were raided today have not been publicly disclosed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police or local authorities.

As per standard protocol in ongoing anti-terror and security operations, the identities of the suspects are being kept confidential while investigators examine the seized digital devices, literature, and documents, officials said.

Earlier on May 10, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Sopore attached an immovable property valued at about Rs 20 Lakhs, belonging to an accused involved in terror-related activities and presently operating as a terror handler from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

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