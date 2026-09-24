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  • /J&K speaker Rather pulls up transport minister over officers’ multiple official vehicles

J&K speaker Rather pulls up transport minister over officers’ multiple official vehicles

Rather stressed the government's financial constraints and the need for rational use of public resources.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
J&K speaker Rather pulls up transport minister over officers’ multiple official vehicles

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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