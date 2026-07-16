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J&K: Special NIA court frames charges in major narco-terror case against Pakistan-backed LeT syndicate

Investigations by the SIA Kashmir revealed how the syndicate smuggled narcotics across the Line of Control and diverted the illicit proceeds to fund terrorist activities, sustain terror infrastructure, and strengthen the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 06:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
J&K: Special NIA court frames charges in major narco-terror case against Pakistan-backed LeT syndicate
Image Credit: File photo-ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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