/J&K: Special NIA court frames charges in major narco-terror case against Pakistan-backed LeT syndicate

In a significant breakthrough against narco-terrorism, the Special Court has framed charges in the landmark State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir case (FIR No. 19/2022). This development paves the way for the full trial of a Pakistan-backed narco-terror network that utilized narcotics smuggling to finance terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The case, registered in October 2022 based on credible intelligence, exposed a well-organized cross-border conspiracy orchestrated by handlers of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).