/J&K: Special NIA court frames charges in major narco-terror case against Pakistan-backed LeT syndicate

In a significant breakthrough against narco-terrorism, the Special Court has framed charges in the landmark State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir case (FIR No. 19/2022). This development paves the way for the full trial of a Pakistan-backed narco-terror network that utilized narcotics smuggling to finance terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The case, registered in October 2022 based on credible intelligence, exposed a well-organized cross-border conspiracy orchestrated by handlers of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Investigations by the SIA Kashmir revealed how the syndicate smuggled narcotics across the Line of Control and diverted the illicit proceeds to fund terrorist activities, sustain terror infrastructure, and strengthen the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.
The SIA identified 16 individuals involved in the conspiracy, including four handlers based in Pakistan or PoJK.
Rubeena Nazir Malik
Ishfaq Ahmad Mir
Mudasir Ahmed Poswal
Safeer Ahmad Mughal
Mohammad Rashid Thakkar
Mohammad Rayaz Lohar
Javid Iqbal Thakkar (alias Raja Thakkar)
Abdul Rashid Mir
Abdul Rashid Bhat
Basharat Ali Poswal
Locally Absconding: Sageer Ahmad Poswal (S/o Nazir Ahmad Poswal, R/o Amrohi Arna, Kupwara).
Pakistan/PoJK-Based: Tariq Ahmad Malik (alias Dilawar), Alif-ud-Din Badana, Mushtaq Ahmad Naik (alias Usman Bhai), and Firdous Ahmad Dar (alias Umer Dar).
One accused, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik (alias Rahee), was killed in an encounter.
The SIA Kashmir has filed six comprehensive charge sheets against all 16 individuals and successfully apprehended three proclaimed offenders during the investigation.
Following detailed hearings, the Special Court has framed charges against the ten arrested individuals under the following stringent legal provisions:
* Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985
* Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967
* Indian Penal Code (IPC)
The specific offenses include waging war against the Government of India, criminal conspiracy, committing terrorist acts, raising funds for terrorist organizations, maintaining membership/support for terrorist groups, destruction of evidence, and forgery.
The framing of charges marks a crucial milestone, highlighting the robustness of the evidence gathered by the SIA. The trial will now proceed to the stage of recording prosecution evidence.
The SIA continues to pursue legal action against the absconding Pakistan-based accused and is actively working on the attachment and forfeiture of terror-linked properties under the UAPA. This case underscores the deep nexus between narcotics trafficking and cross-border terrorism, reaffirming the commitment of security agencies to dismantle the financial networks that sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.