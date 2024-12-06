J&K: Srinagar Police Conducts Raids Dismantle Network Spreading Malicious Narrative

Srinagar police have intensified their crackdown on a network responsible for spreading fabricated and malicious narratives aimed at inciting violence and unlawful activities. As part of the ongoing investigation under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities, police conducted a raid in the Natipora area of Srinagar.

The investigation is centered around individuals allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy to manufacture and disseminate false information, which is intended to provoke violence and disrupt public order. Police have confirmed that the targeted propaganda is aimed at inciting unlawful activities in the region.

Following the acquisition of search warrants from the NIA Court, Srinagar police raided the residence of Abdul Hamid Parry, son of Gulam Mohammad Parry, in Budshah Nagar, Natipora. During the operation, police seized incriminating materials and electronic devices that are believed to be linked to the malicious campaign. Authorities have indicated that further raids will be conducted at the homes of other suspects involved in the conspiracy.

The investigation is not limited to Natipora. Last week, Srinagar police carried out raids in the Batmaloo and HMT areas, focusing on two individuals—Obais Riyaz Dar, a resident of Bonpora Batmaloo, and Sahil Ah Bhat, a resident of HMT Zainakot. Both have been identified as key figures behind orchestrating the unlawful narrative that is being spread across social media.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a strong appeal to the public, particularly the youth, urging them to be responsible when using social media. Authorities stressed that sharing or uploading content that spreads false, inciteful narratives can lead to dangerous consequences, including promoting terrorism and violence. Police have warned that those found engaging in such activities will face strict legal action.

"We are actively working to identify and arrest those responsible for this malicious propaganda. The ongoing raids are part of a broader effort to dismantle these networks and protect public safety," said a Srinagar Police spokesperson.

The investigation continues to evolve, with Srinagar police identifying additional suspects linked to the spreading of misleading information. Authorities have confirmed that more raids are planned in the coming days as part of the sustained efforts to tackle the misuse of social media for harmful purposes.

Srinagar Police have called on the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to prevent the spread of divisive and dangerous content that threatens peace and public order. “It is important that citizens play an active role in maintaining peace and ensuring that such malicious narratives do not take root in our society,” the police spokesperson added.