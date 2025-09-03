Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955111https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-srinagar-police-provides-frontline-assistance-to-citizens-amid-the-ongoing-inclement-weather-2955111.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J&K: Srinagar Police Provides Frontline Assistance To Citizens Amid the Ongoing Inclement Weather

Police teams have been strategically deployed throughout Srinagar to address weather-related challenges. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K: Srinagar Police Provides Frontline Assistance To Citizens Amid the Ongoing Inclement WeatherImage: Zee

Considering the persistent adverse weather conditions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, in close coordination with the District Administration, has activated a comprehensive response mechanism to ensure the safety, mobility, and well-being of citizens. Police teams have been strategically deployed throughout Srinagar to address weather-related challenges. 

These include assisting stranded civilians, particularly in low-lying and waterlogged areas coordinating with civil departments for swift dewatering and sanitation efforts supporting Traffic Police in managing congested routes diverting vehicles from flooded zones; an responding promptly to emergency calls through the Police Control Room (PCR) and dedicated helpline numbers 

Citizens facing weather-related emergencies are encouraged to reach out via the dedicated helplines or CUG numbers of District Police Officers available in Srinagar 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Srinagar Police also urge the public to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, report incidents such as waterlogging, fallen trees, or electrical hazards to the nearest Police Station or the PCR, and cooperate with field staff while following all official advisories.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK