J&K: Srinagar Police Provides Frontline Assistance To Citizens Amid the Ongoing Inclement Weather

Considering the persistent adverse weather conditions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, in close coordination with the District Administration, has activated a comprehensive response mechanism to ensure the safety, mobility, and well-being of citizens. Police teams have been strategically deployed throughout Srinagar to address weather-related challenges.

These include assisting stranded civilians, particularly in low-lying and waterlogged areas coordinating with civil departments for swift dewatering and sanitation efforts supporting Traffic Police in managing congested routes diverting vehicles from flooded zones; an responding promptly to emergency calls through the Police Control Room (PCR) and dedicated helpline numbers

Citizens facing weather-related emergencies are encouraged to reach out via the dedicated helplines or CUG numbers of District Police Officers available in Srinagar

Srinagar Police also urge the public to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, report incidents such as waterlogging, fallen trees, or electrical hazards to the nearest Police Station or the PCR, and cooperate with field staff while following all official advisories.