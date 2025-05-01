Advertisement
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

J&K: Srinagar Police Raid 21 Locations To Dismantle Terror Ecosystem

A police spokesperson, in a statement, said that Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of several individuals involved in various terror-related cases.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 10:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
J&K: Srinagar Police Raid 21 Locations To Dismantle Terror Ecosystem

In a major crackdown on terror associates, Srinagar Police on Thursday stated that searches were conducted at multiple locations in the city in connection with cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), days after the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures, in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, under the supervision of officers from the J&K Police.

The statement added that the searches aimed to seize arms, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of gathering evidence and intelligence to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity threatening national security.

This decisive action by the J&K Police is intended to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals involved in anti-national and criminal activities.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found promoting violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law, the statement concluded.

