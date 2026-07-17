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J&K statehood protest at Jantar Mantar: Sajad Lone hits out at National Conference

Sajad Lone argued that the protest might not actually be about statehood at all, but rather a quiet attempt to bury the demands for Article 370 and 35A. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:43 PM IST
J&K statehood protest at Jantar Mantar: Sajad Lone hits out at National Conference
Image Credit: X/Sajad Lone

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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