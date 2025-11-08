Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR POLICE

J&K Terror Probe: AK-47 Recovered From Anantnag Medical College, Two Doctors Arrested

A senior police official confirmed that the recovery of sophisticated arms indicates the active involvement of doctors in terror-related activities. The official also revealed that one more doctor has been arrested, with several more arrests likely in the coming days.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made another arrest in connection with the ongoing investigation into a suspected terror module involving medical professionals, following the recovery of an AK-47 rifle from the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag.

According to police sources, the weapon was discovered in a locker belonging to Dr Adil Ahmed Rather at GMC Anantnag, where he previously worked before relocating to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The rifle was recovered during searches conducted in the college premises and at multiple locations across South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

While the identity of the second doctor has not yet been disclosed, police sources indicated that he hails from the Quial area of Pulwama district. Authorities are questioning him in connection with the recovery of the weapon and his alleged links to the module.

The investigation stems from an earlier case involving posters supporting the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which appeared across Srinagar on the night of 27 October 2025. The following day, police registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against unknown persons.

CCTV footage later revealed Dr Adil Ahmed Rather, a 31-year-old medicine specialist from Qazigund in Anantnag district, allegedly affixing the posters. Further technical surveillance and mobile tracking helped investigators locate him in Saharanpur.

Arrest in Saharanpur

Dr Adil, who was working at a private hospital in Saharanpur and had recently married a local woman doctor on 4 October 2025, was arrested on 6 November 2025. The operation was jointly carried out by the Srinagar Police, Saharanpur Police, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) at a private hospital on Ambala Road.

Following his arrest, he was produced before a local court in Saharanpur, which granted a transit remand allowing J&K Police to bring him back for further interrogation.

Police have since registered a separate case at Nowgam Police Station under the Indian Arms Act and UAPA concerning the recovered rifle. Investigators are now probing the weapon’s origin and intended use, suspecting that it may be part of a larger terror network operating within the Valley.

Authorities believe that the group of doctors previously involved in putting up JeM propaganda posters could be part of a wider terror module, with the recent arms recovery marking a major breakthrough in the investigation.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies in Saharanpur have been placed on alert, and background checks are being conducted on other professionals from Jammu and Kashmir working in local healthcare institutions.

Syed Khalid Hussain
