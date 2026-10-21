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  • /Terror supporters will be hunted down, J&K DGP issues stern warning on Police Commemoration Day

Terror supporters will be hunted down, J&K DGP issues stern warning on Police Commemoration Day

Jammu and Kashmi Police on Wednesday issued a stern warning to terror supporters, pledging action against terror networks, drug trafficking and crime.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Terror supporters will be hunted down, J&K DGP issues stern warning on Police Commemoration Day
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Terror supporters will be hunted down, J&K DGP issues stern warning on Police Commemoration Day
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