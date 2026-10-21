/Terror supporters will be hunted down, J&K DGP issues stern warning on Police Commemoration Day

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, on Police Commemoration Day, warned that those backing terrorism would be tracked down and punished, no matter where they tried to hide. His warning came as the Union Territory paid tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
The Jammu and Kashmir DGP said the greatest tribute to the martyrs would be a safe, peaceful, harmonious and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. He assured continued support to the families of fallen personnel and praised the courage and commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces, whose joint efforts have helped maintain peace in the region.
Saying that the objective of the security forces was to identify and wipe out terrorism along with every network sustaining it, the DGP issued a stern warning to those supporting militant groups.
"Even if you attempt to hide in the most remote corners of the earth, we will track you down and ensure that you are punished according to the law," he said.
He urged citizens to stand firmly with the security forces, remain vigilant against elements seeking to disturb peace, and uphold unity, mutual trust and communal harmony across Jammu and Kashmir.
On Police Commemoration Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police remembered personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation.
The DGP said their courage, dedication and sacrifice continued to inspire the force in its fight against terrorism and crime. He added that the sacrifices of police personnel had strengthened the resolve of the security establishment to protect peace and stability in the Union Territory.
Beyond counter-terrorism, Prabhat emphasised the need to curb crimes against women and children and to protect vulnerable sections of society. He called for timely justice for victims and stronger action against those involved in such offences.
The DGP also called for intensified action against drug trafficking, describing the fight against narcotics as essential to safeguarding the future of the region's youth and preserving the moral fabric of society.
He urged citizens and security agencies to work together so that peace, harmony and stability could be sustained across Jammu and Kashmir.
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