J&K: Terrorists Target Ex-Army Man, Family In First Attack Of 2025

An ex-Army man, his wife, and daughter were injured in a terrorist attack in the Beehbagh area of Kulgam district, South Kashmir.

A senior police official told Zee News that the family was attacked by unidentified terrorists as they were stepping out of their car at their residence.

“All three victims were rushed to the hospital in an injured state. The former soldier sustained bullet wounds to the abdomen and is in critical condition, while his wife and daughter suffered gunshot injuries to their legs,” the official stated.

The ex-Army man had retired from the Territorial Army about five years ago and was engaged in personal work in the area.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers.

It is noteworthy that this is the first terrorist attack in Kashmir Valley in 2025.