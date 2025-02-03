Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2852949https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-terrorists-target-ex-army-man-family-in-first-attack-of-2025-2852949.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J&K: Terrorists Target Ex-Army Man, Family In First Attack Of 2025

An ex-Army man, his wife, and daughter were injured in a terrorist attack in the Beehbagh area of Kulgam district, South Kashmir.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2025, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K: Terrorists Target Ex-Army Man, Family In First Attack Of 2025 Representative Image: ANI

An ex-Army man, his wife, and daughter were injured in a terrorist attack in the Beehbagh area of Kulgam district, South Kashmir.

A senior police official told Zee News that the family was attacked by unidentified terrorists as they were stepping out of their car at their residence.

“All three victims were rushed to the hospital in an injured state. The former soldier sustained bullet wounds to the abdomen and is in critical condition, while his wife and daughter suffered gunshot injuries to their legs,” the official stated.

The ex-Army man had retired from the Territorial Army about five years ago and was engaged in personal work in the area.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers.

It is noteworthy that this is the first terrorist attack in Kashmir Valley in 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?