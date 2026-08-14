/J&K tightens security ahead of Independence Day as forces step up night patrols, surveillance

In a decisive show of strength against potential terror disruptions, security forces have thrown a comprehensive multi-tier security blanket across Jammu and Kashmir, with advanced technological surveillance operating day and night and continuous ground domination in the final stretch before Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
For the last 72 hours and more, personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Army and other agencies have maintained an unbroken presence on the ground. They are guarding celebration venues, government buildings, sensitive markets and soft-target locations where migrant workers and Kashmiri Pandits reside. Migrant workers and Kashmiri Pandits have been advised to remain mostly indoors until the festivities conclude, underscoring the seriousness with which agencies are treating the threat environment.
A multi-layered security architecture is in place across the Valley and the Jammu region. Checkpoints and nakas have been multiplied, with intensified vehicle checking, pedestrian frisking and random searches at entry and exit points, major roads and inter-district borders.
Area-domination exercises, along with foot and mobile patrols, continue around the clock, particularly in sensitive and vulnerable pockets. Night patrolling has been specifically strengthened to deny any window of opportunity to inimical elements.
Technological surveillance forms a critical pillar of the security grid. Drones and quadcopters equipped with high-resolution cameras and night-vision capabilities are conducting continuous aerial monitoring of venues, surrounding areas, difficult terrain and stretches along the Line of Control.
Expanded CCTV networks cover major intersections, commercial hubs, public spaces and critical installations, with real-time monitoring. The Line of Control and international borders are under watch through electronic surveillance systems, while human intelligence and technical inputs are also being gathered in suspicion of possible infiltration attempts by terrorists.
The Army and BSF have been advised to patrol the borders round the clock. Intelligence-driven cordon-and-search operations continue in vulnerable areas, while vigilance has been stepped up along the LoC and International Border to check infiltration attempts.
Special focus remains on the main Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to unfurl the national flag.
Anti-sabotage checks, sanitisation drives, rooftop deployments, sharpshooters on high-rises and the positioning of Quick Reaction Teams, bomb-disposal squads and sniffer-dog units form part of the layered defence. Plainclothes personnel have been deployed around venues to watch for suspicious activity. The same mechanism is being followed at district-level events across the Union Territory.
Authorities have appealed to the public to attend the Independence Day celebrations without fear. Citizens have been assured that their valid identity cards will be considered passes for entry into the venues, facilitating smooth participation while maintaining strict security protocols.
The heightened posture follows recent terror incidents in south Kashmir, including attacks that claimed the life of a policeman and two migrant workers, alongside online threats targeting Kashmiri Pandit government employees.
Agencies have responded by tightening the protective cordon around migrant worker clusters and Pandit residences and colonies.
Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police Kashmir V.K. Birdi, along with concerned SSPs, remain mostly personally visible during night patrolling, naka checking and intelligence-based operations. They have advised seamless inter-agency coordination and strict access control.
Security measures are being continuously calibrated according to the ground situation.
While Kashmir remains under this robust counter-terror security cover, reinforced by technological surveillance, enthusiasm for the national celebrations runs high across Jammu. Youth and children are eager to participate, with colourful programmes and cultural displays planned at multiple venues across the Union Territory on August 15.
Authorities have reiterated their appeal for large-scale public participation, emphasising that people should attend the events without fear as their I-cards will serve as valid passes.
This foolproof multi-tier security grid shows the determination of security forces to thwart any attempt by terror groups to disturb the solemn observance of Independence Day and to protect both the celebrations and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
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