/J&K tightens security ahead of Independence Day as forces step up night patrols, surveillance

For the last 72 hours and more, personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Army and other agencies have maintained an unbroken presence on the ground. They are guarding celebration venues, government buildings, sensitive markets and soft-target locations where migrant workers and Kashmiri Pandits reside. Migrant workers and Kashmiri Pandits have been advised to remain mostly indoors until the festivities conclude, underscoring the seriousness with which agencies are treating the threat environment.