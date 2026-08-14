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J&K tightens security ahead of Independence Day as forces step up night patrols, surveillance

A multi-layered security architecture is in place across the Valley and the Jammu region. Checkpoints and nakas have been multiplied, with intensified vehicle checking, pedestrian frisking and random searches at entry and exit points, major roads and inter-district borders.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
J&K tightens security ahead of Independence Day as forces step up night patrols, surveillance

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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