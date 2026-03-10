J&K to hold district camps to resolve property issues of displaced Kashmiri pandits

Having migrated from Kashmir three decades ago, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community believe they may finally get justice as authorities have decided to organise district-level camps to address property encroachment issues.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated district-level camps to expedite the resolution of property, inheritance, and land mutation issues faced by displaced Kashmiri Pandits. The initiative has been welcomed by members of the community, who describe it as a long-pending, positive, and justice-oriented step.

To speed up the process of resolving property and related issues of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, the J&K administration has decided to organise these district-level camps. Senior officials from the Revenue Department and other related departments will be present at each camp, which will be organised under the supervision of the respective District Deputy Commissioner.

The camps will be held district-wise from April 1 to April 28, 2026, with each camp lasting two days. The District Deputy Commissioner of each district has been appointed as the in-charge, while the respective Additional Deputy Commissioner will serve as the nodal officer to oversee the process of resolving complaints and other matters related to displaced Kashmiri Pandits. The entire process will be monitored by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said, “The properties of migrants are already looked after by the concerned Deputy Commissioners. Now we are organising camps from next month at the office of the Relief Commissioner in Jammu. The Additional Deputy Commissioners, along with senior revenue officials, will remain present in the camps and will hear the grievances.”

Administrative officials said that around 1,000 displaced Kashmiri Pandits have already approached authorities regarding alleged illegal encroachments on their properties. While the process of addressing these complaints is ongoing, many displaced Kashmiri Hindus have complained that their property-related issues remain unresolved despite completing all formalities.

To address these concerns, the administration has decided to organise district-level camps beginning April 1. Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community welcomed the move, saying it was a long-pending demand and could help deliver justice to displaced families.

Kashmiri Pandit activist Ashok Karihaloo said, “This is a good initiative. It should not be difficult to help such a small population. In many places temple lands were used for schools and community halls, and nothing was paid in return. So this is a positive step, and we are very happy.”

Each District Deputy Commissioner will be required to submit a detailed report to the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, outlining the activities conducted at the camps, issues resolved, actions taken, and follow-up measures. The aim of these camps is to remove encroachments on the properties of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, ensure proper demarcation of land, and return properties to their rightful owners.

Apart from property disputes, issues related to mutation and inheritance will also be addressed during the camps. Senior officials from the Revenue Department and other administrative departments will be present so that applicants can directly present their concerns, and relevant documents will be scrutinised on the spot.

The camps will be held from April 1 to April 28 at the office of the Relief Commissioner in Jammu.