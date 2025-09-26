Advertisement
NewsIndia
KASHMIR TOURISM

J&K To Reopen 12 Tourist Spots From September 29 After Security Clearance: LG Manoj Sinha

The order includes the reopening of seven tourist spots in the Kashmir Division, Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, and Kaman Post, and five in the Jammu Division, Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, and Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi. These spots are set to reopen from Monday, 29th September.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 09:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
J&K To Reopen 12 Tourist Spots From September 29 After Security Clearance: LG Manoj SinhaPhoto Credit: IANS

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced the reopening of twelve tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir, following a thorough security review and discussions during the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of the LG posted, "After a thorough security review and discussion in today's UHQ Meeting, I've ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures."

"Seven tourist spots in Kashmir Division including Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, Kaman Post and five in Jammu Division including Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi to be reopened from Monday, 29th September," he added.

Pertinently, these tourist spots were closed as a precautionary security measure following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

