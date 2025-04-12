J&K: Two Students Killed, 22 Injured In Handwara Bus Accident

HANDWARA: A tragic road accident in North Kashmir’s Handwara claimed the lives of two students and left 22 others injured on Saturday.

Officials said a bus carrying college students for a picnic overturned near Vodpora after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Soon after the accident, the police, local residents, Indian Army, CRPF, and BSF reached the spot and began a rescue operation.

Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Medical Superintendent at District Hospital Handwara, said, “Two girls were brought dead to the facility.” He added that 20 other students were injured, with two in serious condition who were referred to Srinagar for better treatment.

One student died on the way to GMC Handwara, while the other passed away at a hospital in Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ayushi Sudan later visited GMC Handwara to check on the injured students.

An investigation has been launched to find out what led to the accident.