Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama

Two terrorists and one over ground worker have been killed in a pre-dawn encounter between security forces and militants in Awantipora of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (April 25, 2020). Arms and ammunition recovered from them.

J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama
File photo

Srinagar: Two terrorists and one over ground worker have been killed in a pre-dawn encounter between security forces and militants in Awantipora of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (April 25, 2020).  Security forces recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.

A joint force of 50 Rashtriya Rifles (Kumaon Regiment) of the Indian Army, 130 battalion of CRPF and J&K Police had launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area of Awantipora after receiving a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

Jammu and Kashmir
