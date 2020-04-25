J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama

Srinagar: Two terrorists and one over ground worker have been killed in a pre-dawn encounter between security forces and militants in Awantipora of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (April 25, 2020). Security forces recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.

A joint force of 50 Rashtriya Rifles (Kumaon Regiment) of the Indian Army, 130 battalion of CRPF and J&K Police had launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area of Awantipora after receiving a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

