‘J&K under depression’: Says Mehbooba Mufti on rise in drug abuse among youth

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday alleged that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region is grappling with widespread depression, particularly among the youth, attributing the surge in drug abuse to a deep sense of suffocation and helplessness following the changes after August 5, 2019.

Addressing party workers in Budgam, Mufti said the people of the region, especially the youth, have become "victims of depression" due to the prevailing atmosphere. “Whole Jammu Kashmir is under depression,” she asserted.

Mehbooba Mufti has explicitly stated that the worsening situation since August 5, 2019, has directly contributed to the alarming rise in drug abuse among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

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She has elaborated on this connection, saying that “the post-2019 environment has left no room for political expression or dissent, creating a sense of helplessness and 'suffocation' that drives many towards addiction as an escape.

Mufti also linked the drug menace to the high unemployment rates, which she claims have worsened as the region's economy has struggled since 2019. She stated that without jobs or prospects, youth are "sliding towards drugs, alcohol, and even suicide".

Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the administration is "forcibly mobilizing" government employees and students to fill venues for government-led programs, including the ongoing Nasha Mukt Abhiyan.

Mufti said, “Employees and Students are being ordered to report at odd hours and are ferried in buses to event venues, and are asked to walk in rallies, that too during those high temperatures, causing significant physical distress to participants. Mufti asserted that strict action must be taken against drug peddlers, but innocent families should not be made to suffer. Said “ one who is involved in drug peddling or smuggling should be punished and jailed, but his home is bulldozed, what's the fault of the family” urged LG to see in that.

Mufti criticized the Omar Government too for focusing on "muscular" policies rather than addressing the mental health crisis and social distress that these changes have triggered, saying “the widespread mental health distress to soaring unemployment and the failure of the National Conference-led government to fulfill its job promises.”

Mufti added that there is a "sense of fear" that has prevented people and journalists from speaking openly, leading to a psychological state of suffocation. She said that “Prevailing depression and frustration are pushing the youth toward drug abuse, and some end up with suicide.”

Mufti raised alarm over what she termed a systematic erasure of the Urdu language under the present dispensation, citing attempts to dilute the role of Urdu in examinations like Naib Tehsildar recruitment despite Urdu being deeply linked to the spiritual, cultural, and religious heritage of all communities in J&K.

She also highlighted the plight of prisoners lodged in faraway jails without trial and said she is pursuing their cases in the Supreme Court to ensure their relocation closer to home.

She accused the government of rampant corruption, saying deserving youth are being denied opportunities while political favoritism dominates recruitment. She also criticized the government for backtracking on its promises regarding reservation and open merit, leaving thousands of aspirants feeling betrayed and ignored.

