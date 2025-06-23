J&K Weather Update: Heatwave Grips Kashmir, Schools Shut As Temperature Soars

New Delhi: The ongoing heatwave is one of the most intense in Kashmir’s recorded history, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifying it as a severe weather event due to temperatures consistently 5-8°C above normal.

The rising temperatures forced the administration to announce the closure of all the schools in the Kashmir division due to the current heatwave conditions across the region. All schools have been shut from June 23 to July 7th across the Union Territory.

Srinagar hit 35.2°C today, with humidity levels at 65%, making the “feels like” temperature closer to 40°C. Nighttime lows in Srinagar reached 23.2°C, breaking of 135-year record. Other places like Qazigund: recorded 35.4°C (record high for June), Kokernag: 34.5°C, Pahalgam: 30.1 °C, Kupwara: 34.8°C, in every district it’s above normal.

The IMD predicts daytime temperatures of 34-36°C in the Valley through June with no significant relief until potential pre-monsoon showers arrive around June 27-28. Humidity is expected to rise more.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MeT, said, “The heatwave will continue today and tomorrow. Generally hot and humid weather with the possibility of a heatwave at multiple places. With the onset of monsoon, the humidity factor has led to a rise in temperatures. Even 30-31 degrees will also be unbearable to the local population. So, temperature may rise with a chance of a heatwave in isolated pockets.”

Tourist resort places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg also saw a drastic rise in the temperature. While Pahalgam was at 24 degrees, Gulmarg Ski resort was at 23 Degrees. The MeT Department has predicted the heat wave conditions to continue till June end with some light showers on 28th June.

The officials and administration have advised people, especially kids and elderly persons, not to do outdoor activities as heat wave conditions continue. Farmers are also advised to do farming after checking the IMD forecast.

A study says rising global temperatures have increased heatwave frequency in the Himalayas. A 2024 study by the University of Kashmir noted a 1.5°C regional temperature rise since 1980. As Srinagar’s concretization has created urban heat islands, with buildings absorbing heat. Green cover in the city dropped 12% from 2000 to 2025, per satellite data.

Kashmir has a 15% Loss of forest cover since 2010 in the Pir Panjal range, which reduces cooling effects and moisture retention. Jammu and Kashmir have 18% Reduction in snow cover in the last 10 years, causing more heat absorption. Even this year, Kashmir had a major rain deficit. In winters, it an 83% deficit in June, which is a 26% rain deficit.