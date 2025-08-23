J&K Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert For Next 48 Hours For Heavy Rains In THESE Districts

Issuing an alert, the IMD Kashmir said for the next 48 hours in two Kashmir districts, including Anantnag and Kulgam, and all ten districts of the Jammu region, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains.

The director of IMD stated that there is a possibility of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in the hilly areas of the Jammu division over the next 48 hours. Besides Kashmir hills witnessed the season’s first snowfall at Razdan Top in Bandipora district, and hailstorms have also been reported from the upper reaches of Kangan in Ganderbal district.

The temperatures in the Kashmir mountain areas have drastically dropped, which is a sign of winter.

IMD Kashmir director, in a detailed forecast, has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places till August 26. He said heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, and Kathua, while moderate to heavy rainfall or intense showers are expected in Poonch, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar, as well as in the southern parts of the Kashmir division.

He said hot and humid weather is expected, with brief spells of rain and thunder at a few places from August 27 to 31.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Rain: IMD Issues Red Alert In THESE Regions For 3 Hours | Visuals

Delhi-NCR Rains

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced heavy downpour on Saturday evening, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert over several areas for the next few hours.

Areas in the national capital, including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and Mandir Marg, witnessed rainfall.

Chamoli Cloudburst

A cloudburst wreaked havoc in the Chamoli region, with several houses and shops being filled with sludge due to heavy rainfall late on Friday night.