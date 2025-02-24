J&K Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Warning As First Heavy Snowfall, Rainfall Of Season Expected

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first major precipitation of the season after months of dry weather.

According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance is set to impact the region from Tuesday to Friday (February 25-28), bringing significant changes in weather patterns across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In response, IMD Srinagar has issued a yellow warning, advising residents to stay updated as the anticipated snowfall may disrupt surface and air transport. "Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to affect many border roads and national highways connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, including Sadhna Pass, Razdan Pass, Sonmarg-Zojila-Gumri, Mughal Road, and Sinthan Pass," officials said. The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway may also face disruptions.

Authorities have cautioned that landslides and snow avalanches could occur in upper reaches, posing risks to public movement. Residents in avalanche-prone areas have been urged to remain vigilant.

Following the IMD warning, an alert has been sounded across Kashmir and the upper reaches of Jammu. Control rooms have been established in every district under the supervision of the respective district commissioners. Officials have been directed to remain on standby with snow clearance machinery and other necessary equipment. Police, disaster management teams, and the Army have also been placed on high alert to respond to any emergencies.