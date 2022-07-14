JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 for Jammu division. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

- Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in

- On the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 ’ link

- Enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab

- Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

- Download the result and take its print out for future reference

The JKBOSE class 10th examination was conducted from March 29 to April 16. Candidates can check their JKBOSE class 10th result through their roll number. Candidates can check the result through official website.