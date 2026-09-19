/JKPCC protests across J&K over BJP post linking Rahul Gandhi to terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) staged protests across the Union Territory on Saturday, strongly condemning a controversial social media post by the BJP’s local unit. The demonstration in Srinagar was led by senior leaders and party workers outside the Congress headquarters on Maulana Azad Road. Parallel protests were also held at Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu and at various district headquarters.
The protests were triggered by a graphic posted on the J&K BJP’s official social media handle. According to Congress leadership, the graphic featured photographs of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders positioned directly above images of alleged terrorists. It was accompanied by the tagline, "If you are divided, you will be killed."
Musadiq Mehraj, JKPCC senior leader and spokesperson, said, "Today a post came from Jammu and Kashmir BJP's Twitter handle, in which they portrayed our leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders of the country including Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders alongside terrorists, and included a tagline saying, 'If you are divided, you will be killed.' This is against the constitutional values of this country. How can they portray an opposition leader alongside terrorists? This shows their hate speech politics, what narrative they want to spread among the public."
He added, "Against that, today on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, under the leadership of Shri Tariq Hamid Karra, this protest is taking place. The plan was to go outside, but as usual, the police did not let us go outside. Our democratic values have always been suppressed right here."
Congress leaders and workers alleged that the layout was a deliberate and malicious attempt to malign opposition figures, associate them with terrorism and divert public attention from pressing socio-economic challenges.
During the demonstrations, JKPCC leaders also criticised the ruling party's narrative on nationalism. They questioned the BJP's historical record, citing events such as the 1999 Kandahar hijacking and the subsequent release of jailed terrorists, while emphasising the sacrifices made by Rahul Gandhi's family for the nation.
A large police contingent was deployed to prevent protesting leaders from moving outside Congress offices. A clash was also witnessed as protesters attempted to breach the security forces' fence.
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