/JKPCC protests across J&K over BJP post linking Rahul Gandhi to terrorists

Musadiq Mehraj, JKPCC senior leader and spokesperson, said, "Today a post came from Jammu and Kashmir BJP's Twitter handle, in which they portrayed our leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders of the country including Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders alongside terrorists, and included a tagline saying, 'If you are divided, you will be killed.' This is against the constitutional values of this country. How can they portray an opposition leader alongside terrorists? This shows their hate speech politics, what narrative they want to spread among the public."