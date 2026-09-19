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JKPCC protests across J&K over BJP post linking Rahul Gandhi to terrorists

The demonstration in Srinagar was led by senior leaders and party workers outside the Congress headquarters on Maulana Azad Road. Parallel protests were also held at Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu and at various district headquarters.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
JKPCC protests across J&K over BJP post linking Rahul Gandhi to terrorists

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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