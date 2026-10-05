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JNU: ABVP protest over health centre continues, 250 students join indefinite sit-in

The organisation has specifically called for the resignation of Chief Medical Officer Dr Fauzia and a staff member named Ashish.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
JNU: ABVP protest over health centre continues, 250 students join indefinite sit-in

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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