JNU Admissions 2022: PG Second Merit List RELEASED at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Direct link to download here

JNU PG Merit List 2022: Candidates who registered for the JNU PG Admissions can download the merit list also from jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to block seats is till November 10, 2022, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

JNU PG Merit List 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has released the JNU PG Merit List or Result for candidates who registered for JNU PG Admission 2022. Those who did not advance from the first round of qualifying can view the results at jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in. According to the schedule, the institution has declared on its web portal that the JNU PG Merit List 2 will be made public today. To get the results, applicants must provide their application number, birthdate, security pin, and captcha. Results of List 2 for PG Programs through CUET-PG 2022 are now being announced, according to the website. Candidates had to block their seats by November 5 for those who were shortlisted in Merit List 1. 

JNU PG Merit List 2: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in or jnu.ac.in
  • Then click on the link that reads “Result of List 2 for MA/MCA/MSC Programme through CUET PG 2022 Last date to block seats is November 10, 2022 till 11.50 pm
  • A new link will open and enter the details
  • The merit list will be on your screen
  • Download the list and keep a copy

JNU Merit List 2022; direct link here

It is advised that candidates reserve their seats by November 10, 2022, at 11:50 p.m. On November 13, 2022, the JNU PG merit list 3 will be made public. JNU PG classes will start on November 23, 2022. There is a deadline for applicants as well.

