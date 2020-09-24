JNU admit cards 2020 released, here’s how to download online at nuexams.nta.nic.in

The JNU 2020 admit cards for JNUEE or JNU admissions was released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday (September 24) on its official website. Candidates can visit nuexams.nta.nic.in to download their respective admit cards.

The JNUEE 2020 examination will be held from October 5 to 8, 2020, at various centres.

Here's how to download JNUEE Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jnuexams.nta.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Admit Card: JNUEE 2020 tab’.

Step 3: Fill all necessary detials like application number and your date of birth

Step 4: The JNUEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JNUEE admit card 2020 and take its print out for future use.

A total of 116558 candidates had registered for JNUEEE and JNU CEEB in 2019. According to JNU, over 1.35 lakh candidates have applied for the entrance test.

“For JNU Entrance Exam 2020 conducted by NTA, a record 1,35,462 applications have been received – 22 per cent increase as compared to last year. Clearly students across India have whole-heartedly embraced our transition to the computer-based mode of the entrance exam,” VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.