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  • /JNU cancels auditorium booking for Umar Khalid book discussion, cites non-disclosure of programme details

JNU cancels auditorium booking for Umar Khalid book discussion, cites non-disclosure of programme details

The university said JNU is a "democratic and decentralised institution" and that permission for the event had initially been granted by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences, who later took action to cancel the booking.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
JNU cancels auditorium booking for Umar Khalid book discussion, cites non-disclosure of programme details
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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