/JNU cancels auditorium booking for Umar Khalid book discussion, cites non-disclosure of programme details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled the booking of its School of Social Sciences (SSS-I) auditorium for a discussion on former student Umar Khalid's book Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, citing the "non-disclosure of the full facts about the programme". The discussion was scheduled for August 10 from 3 pm to 6 pm as part of an event marking the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.