JNU constitutes 5-members team to probe the January 5 violence matter

New Delhi: JNU administration on Saturday formed a five members committee to probe the violent incident which took place on the campus on January 5 which left many students and teachers injured.

JNU administration also issued a notice stating that if any outsider or an unauthorized student or guest is found staying in the rooms (of any hostel at JNU), necessary action will be initiated against the resident student, as per administration rules. This move of the college comes keeping in concern the safety inside the university. To ensure proper implementation of the rule, the JNu administration has also taken a security audit of hostels to check the stay of outsiders and unauthorized students.

Meanwhile, Delhi police is also investigating into the matter and on Friday it released names of nine people, seven from Left including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and two from ABVP have been recognized through CCTV footage.

Live TV

However defending herself, JNUSU president-elect Aishe Ghosh said, “What’s the proof against me?” She asserted that until and unless Delhi Police conducts a fair probe, she would continue to protest in a peaceful and democratic manner. “Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked,” Ghosh said.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar has appealed to the students who are out of the station to come back because the academic session is starting. ON Friday, JNU administration had issued circulars stating that academic session will start in JNU from the January 13.

On January 5, some masked men with sticks and iron rods entered the JNU campus and launched an attack on students and teachers, they entered students' hostel and vandalized campus property. Several people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra, and many teachers received grievous injuries.

