JNU Election Result 2025 Declared: Left Decimates ABVP To Win All Four Seats

JNU Election Result 2025: The red flag has been hoisted once again in the nursery of the Left. The magic of saffron failed. Aditi Mishra of the Left has been elected president. She defeated Vikas Patel of the ABVP. Furthermore, the Left also won the vice-president's post. K. Gopika has hoisted the Left's flag as vice-president. The Left also won the secretary and joint secretary posts. However, the ABVP has certainly hoisted its flag in the councilor posts, winning some of the 47 posts.

Aditi Mishra (Left United) for the post of President, K Gopika (Left United) for the post of Vice President, Sunil Yadav (Left United) for the post of General Secretary, Danish (Left United) for the post of Joint Secretary

This year's JNU elections were held on November 4th. Counting began as soon as voting ended. The final results were announced on Thursday, the 6th. This year, the university had a total of 9,043 student voters. However, the overall voter turnout was 67 percent, which is slightly lower than last year.

Vikas Patel contested for the post of President on behalf of the ABVP. Tanya Kumari was contesting for the post of Vice President. Rajeshwar Kant Dubey was the ABVP's candidate for the post of General Secretary and Anuj for the post of Joint Secretary. Other organizations also fielded candidates in these elections. However, the main contest was between the alliance of left parties and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

As for the final election results, they have been released. This year, the JNU Students' Union Election Committee has provided an official website. University students are accessing live results and other official information through this website.