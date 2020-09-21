JNU entrance exam date 2020 announced, here's how to download admit cards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (September 20) announced the dates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE 2020).

The online examination will be Multiple Choice Questions based and it will be conducted from October 5 to October 8 in two shifts — 9:00 AM-12 PM; 3PM to 6PM

The NTA said that aspiring students can download their admit cards from its official website—- https://jnuexams.nta.nic.in/ from Monday, September 21, 2020. “The admit cards will be displayed on NTA websites on 21 September, 2020”, the conducting agency confirmed.

It is to be noted that few days ago the NTA had issued a notification, announcing the dates for JNUEE 2020, but the communique was withdrawn soon, due to the UPSC prelims examination, which is scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020.

Here's how the candidates can download their admit card from the JNU-NTA official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU-NTA.

Step 2: Enter your credentials to avail the JNUEE admit card.

Step 3: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Once downloaded, take a print out for future references