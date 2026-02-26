JNU protest turns violent; Delhi police detain protestors demanding VC’s resignation

Delhi Police detained several protesters at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday after a march against the Vice-Chancellor turned violent, with several injured inclufding officers in assaults, including biting and stone-pelting.

The JNUSU-led demonstration demanded vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit’s resignation over her podcast comments on Dalits and "victimhood," but authorities cited campus rule breaches.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police, A call for a Long March from JNU to the Ministry of Education was made by the JNU Student Union. The students were informed that such a protest outside the campus was not permitted by the JNU administration and were asked to restrict themselves to the campus.

Despite talks and requests not to protest outside, around 400–500 students gathered and held a protest march. At approximately 3:20 PM, they left the main gate and marched outside. During the protest, barricades were damaged, and the demonstration turned violent. Protestors pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes, and even physically assaulted Delhi Police personnel, including biting.

As a result, several police personnel were injured. The protestors were stopped and contained at the North Gate of the JNU campus and were gradually moved back inside. Those who became violent and did not obey lawful orders were detained.

Delhi: Several police personnel were injured during a JNU students' protest today after some protesters allegedly threw stones and shoes at Delhi police, according to sources. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/q7WDPYDs0z — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026

While students alleged brutality and rights suppression. "How dare you lock the university? Shame on you. You don't even let us march for our rights. Hooligans are walking free while we students marching for our universities and education are being treated this way. We are thrashed and detained," a detained student stated, according to ANI.

JNU Vice-Chancellor, on the other hand, clarified her comments, "Comments were taken out of context for political purposes... I am against anybody being made into a permanent victim or oppressor”, said Pandit to ANI.

The protests follow the February 23 clash between ABVP and the left, injuring students. ABVP State Joint Secretary Vikas Patel said that the alleged clash was pre-planned by the left-wing in the guise of a student march. JNUSU President Aditi Mishra claimed that the "goons and sanghis" were sent by the Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit as the students were protesting her allegedly hateful remarks.

JNU students are also demanding the implementation of UGC regulations, which have been stayed by the apex court.JNUSU demands violate the Supreme Court stay on UGC regulations. While the student union remains ignorant of core issues like vandalism of property and violence, said JNU in an official statement.







(with ANI inputs)